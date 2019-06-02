Berenberg Bank Downgrades ePlus (PLUS) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut ePlus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised ePlus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ePlus currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Get ePlus alerts:

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $983.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.29. ePlus has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $107.25.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $325.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.65 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, analysts predict that ePlus will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 4,773 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $453,530.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,933,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 2,661 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $253,114.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,250.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,665. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 264,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth about $1,545,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.