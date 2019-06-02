Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on National Vision (EYE)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Get National Vision alerts:

EYE stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. National Vision has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.62.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $461.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Chris Beasley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $674,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Busbee sold 50,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $1,451,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,744 shares of company stock worth $4,543,128. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National Vision by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 49,389 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 976,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,513,000 after acquiring an additional 510,689 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in National Vision by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 39,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.