Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) Stake Lowered by THB Asset Management

THB Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,329 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 228,679 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BHE shares. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of BHE opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $30.55.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.30 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

