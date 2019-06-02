Barings BDC (BBDC) vs. Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Head to Head Survey

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) and Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Barings BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Affiliated Managers Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Affiliated Managers Group pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Barings BDC and Affiliated Managers Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings BDC $80.22 million 6.32 -$114.28 million N/A N/A Affiliated Managers Group $2.38 billion 1.80 $243.60 million $14.50 5.78

Affiliated Managers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Barings BDC.

Volatility and Risk

Barings BDC has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affiliated Managers Group has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Barings BDC and Affiliated Managers Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings BDC 0 0 4 0 3.00 Affiliated Managers Group 0 4 3 0 2.43

Barings BDC currently has a consensus target price of $11.20, suggesting a potential upside of 13.16%. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus target price of $131.70, suggesting a potential upside of 57.12%. Given Affiliated Managers Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Affiliated Managers Group is more favorable than Barings BDC.

Profitability

This table compares Barings BDC and Affiliated Managers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings BDC -131.87% -0.80% -0.40% Affiliated Managers Group -4.77% 17.72% 8.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.6% of Barings BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Barings BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Affiliated Managers Group beats Barings BDC on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

