Barclays Boosts Molina Healthcare (MOH) Price Target to $149.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MOH. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

NYSE MOH opened at $142.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $83.31 and a 1-year high of $154.06.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,577.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

