Bank of Hawaii Invests $307,000 in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Stock

Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 53,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $4,320,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent Tese sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,566 shares of company stock valued at $12,201,223. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $82.21 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $85.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

