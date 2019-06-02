Bank of America Corp DE Has $139,000 Stake in USA Truck, Inc. (USAK)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 101.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary Enzor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $40,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $38,327.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Reed bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $34,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,513. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 29,185 shares of company stock valued at $401,347. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USAK. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of USA Truck from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Truck has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

USA Truck stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. USA Truck, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $100.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $133.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

