Bank of America Analysts Give PVH (PVH) a $165.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a $165.00 target price on PVH (NYSE:PVH) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PVH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut PVH from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.21.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.19. 2,876,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,133. PVH has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. PVH had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.56%.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Dana Perlman sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $135,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 6,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $785,383.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in PVH by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the first quarter worth $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PVH during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

