Balmoral Resources (BAR) Shares Down 12.5%

Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR) shares dropped 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 223,257 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 114,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00.

Balmoral Resources (TSE:BAR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Balmoral Resources Ltd will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balmoral Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium deposits. Its principal project is the Detour Trend gold project located in Quebec.

