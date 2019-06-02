Baader Bank Analysts Give Fielmann (FIE) a €72.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €59.59 ($69.29).

Shares of FIE stock opened at €62.85 ($73.08) on Wednesday. Fielmann has a 1 year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 1 year high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

