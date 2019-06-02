B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $2.48 Million Stake in Visa Inc (V)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,774 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.2% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Visa by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,135 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,108,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,131 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Visa by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,791,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,156,000 after acquiring an additional 504,308 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Nomura raised their price objective on Visa from $151.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Visa from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.08.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 15,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $978,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,202 shares of company stock worth $29,962,762. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $161.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $165.77.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 51.34%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $2.48 Million Stake in Visa Inc (V)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/b-t-capital-management-dba-alpha-capital-management-has-2-48-million-stake-in-visa-inc-v.html.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.