AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Shares Bought by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities comprises 5.1% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $203.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $160.50 and a 12-month high of $206.59.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.92 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 45.94%. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

In related news, insider Stephen W. Wilson sold 4,956 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.96, for a total transaction of $971,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 4,092 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total value of $814,062.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,718 shares of company stock worth $18,829,162. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

