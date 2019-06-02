Authorship Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (ATS)

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Authorship token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. Authorship has a total market capitalization of $30,263.00 and $7.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Authorship has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Authorship

Authorship launched on August 1st, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,971,428 tokens. Authorship’s official website is authorship.com . Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Authorship

Authorship can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Authorship should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Authorship using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

