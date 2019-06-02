AT&T (T) Shares Gap Down to $31.86

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.66, but opened at $31.86. AT&T shares last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 49374813 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $56.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $232.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $44.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

