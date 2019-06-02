Atrion (ATRI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atrion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $883.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 0.42. Atrion has a 12-month low of $560.65 and a 12-month high of $948.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

In related news, Director Ronald Nicholas Spaulding sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.00, for a total transaction of $153,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,948,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atrion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,233,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atrion by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 93,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,255,000 after purchasing an additional 55,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atrion by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,443,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Atrion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,226,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in Atrion by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 57,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 46,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

