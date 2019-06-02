Associated Capital Group Inc (AC) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Associated Capital Group were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 328,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,997,000 after buying an additional 30,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 328,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,997,000 after buying an additional 30,689 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AC opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.57 million, a P/E ratio of 94.18 and a beta of 1.15. Associated Capital Group Inc has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Friday, March 1st.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

