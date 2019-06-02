Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Position Increased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,584,000 after acquiring an additional 57,334 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 675.7% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 33,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AJG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $64.54 and a one year high of $84.84.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.86%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,200 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $805,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,031.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 800 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $66,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,300. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

