Aroundtown (AT1) PT Set at €8.30 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AT1 has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Nord/LB set a €7.55 ($8.78) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.85 ($10.29) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €8.59 ($9.99).

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €7.60 ($8.84) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €6.79 ($7.90) and a 12 month high of €7.92 ($9.20). The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.10.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

