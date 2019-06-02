Arch Coal (ARCH) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Arch Coal to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arch Coal to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.83.

Shares of ARCH opened at $88.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.05. Arch Coal has a twelve month low of $75.09 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $555.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.79 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 47.43%. Arch Coal’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Coal will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the first quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the first quarter worth $299,000.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

