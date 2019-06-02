Aramark (ARMK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Aramark and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura reissued a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Aramark from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aramark from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. Aramark has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $43.70.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 43,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,299,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Aramark by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Aramark by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 89,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 18,949 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Aramark by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Aramark by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,339,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after buying an additional 184,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 2,467.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.