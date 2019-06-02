Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Shares Gap Down to $2.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.00. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 30600 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on APTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erich Platzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $43,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory K. Chow bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 122,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,524.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,750. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 37.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 78,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 1,130.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 168,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Shares Gap Down to $2.00” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/aptose-biosciences-apto-shares-gap-down-to-2-00.html.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.