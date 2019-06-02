Anoncoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.00 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001303 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded down 51.2% against the US dollar. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $239,633.00 and $19.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000378 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

