Analyzing Kingstone Companies (KINS) and Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) and Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kingstone Companies and Heritage Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Heritage Insurance 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kingstone Companies presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.74%. Heritage Insurance has a consensus price target of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 24.17%. Given Kingstone Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than Heritage Insurance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Heritage Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $113.77 million 0.84 $3.09 million $0.47 18.98 Heritage Insurance $480.17 million 0.91 $27.16 million $1.38 10.60

Heritage Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies. Heritage Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingstone Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kingstone Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Heritage Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Kingstone Companies pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Heritage Insurance pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kingstone Companies has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Heritage Insurance has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Kingstone Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Heritage Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies -1.24% -1.78% -0.59% Heritage Insurance 3.97% 6.70% 1.51%

Summary

Heritage Insurance beats Kingstone Companies on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. In addition, the company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 512,793 personal residential policies and 3,000 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its voluntary personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as indirectly to approximately 1,500 retail locations through 8 wholesale agency relationships. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

