Analyzing Enzon Pharmaceuticals (ENZN) & Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Enzon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Sutro Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Sutro Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sutro Biopharma has a consensus target price of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 98.69%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Sutro Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzon Pharmaceuticals $6.92 million 1.47 $5.85 million N/A N/A Sutro Biopharma $38.42 million 6.83 -$35.32 million ($6.13) -1.87

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sutro Biopharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzon Pharmaceuticals N/A 52.94% 50.51% Sutro Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron for use in the treatment of chronic hepatitis C; and Sylatron for use in the treatment of melanoma disease. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.