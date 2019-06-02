Analyzing 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (BCOW) and Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and Hingham Institution for Savings’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $19.69 million 2.33 -$20,000.00 N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings $92.43 million N/A $30.40 million N/A N/A

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher revenue and earnings than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Dividends

Hingham Institution for Savings pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin does not pay a dividend. Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin N/A N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 32.18% 15.35% 1.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and Hingham Institution for Savings, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides various financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, statement and health savings, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate, land, and other loans; residential real estate loans, such as first mortgages and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity and lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by certificates of deposit, and others, as well as one- to four-family residential real estate and multi-family loans. It operates a network of five full service banking offices in Milwaukee County, two full service banking offices in Waukesha County, and one full service banking office in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1895 and is based in Greenfield, Wisconsin. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. is a subsidiary of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, MHC.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. The company also provides ATM, and telephone and Internet banking services. It serves its customers through a network of 11 offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

