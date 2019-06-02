Analysts Set Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) PT at $10.10

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Motus GI from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on shares of Motus GI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motus GI by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,210,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the fourth quarter worth $1,555,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Motus GI by 672.5% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 459,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Motus GI by 39.2% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter worth $350,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MOTS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,511. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $71.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.04.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.