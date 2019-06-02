Analysts Set Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) PT at $10.10

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.63.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Motus GI from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on shares of Motus GI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motus GI by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,210,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the fourth quarter worth $1,555,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Motus GI by 672.5% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 459,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Motus GI by 39.2% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter worth $350,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
About Motus GI
Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.
