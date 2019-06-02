Analysts Expect Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) to announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tailored Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.16. Tailored Brands posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tailored Brands.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,944.45%. The business had revenue of $785.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.24 million. Tailored Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLRD. B. Riley cut shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Tailored Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE TLRD traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,709,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,681. Tailored Brands has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

In related news, CAO Brian T. Vaclavik acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,743.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carrie Ann Ask acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,328.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Tailored Brands by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

