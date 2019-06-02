Analysts Expect Rev Group Inc (REVG) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rev Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Rev Group posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rev Group.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $518.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

REVG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $9.00 target price on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rev Group to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of REVG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.08. 121,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.32. Rev Group has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $717.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Rev Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rev Group by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,931,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after buying an additional 879,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rev Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,480,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,938,000 after buying an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rev Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after buying an additional 41,662 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rev Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,452,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after buying an additional 270,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rev Group by 5,968.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 1,013,887 shares in the last quarter.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

