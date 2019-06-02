Analysts Expect Progressive Corp (PGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.21 Billion

Analysts expect Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) to report sales of $9.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.15 billion. Progressive reported sales of $7.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $37.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.19 billion to $38.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $42.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.73 billion to $43.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Progressive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Progressive has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $134,610.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,399.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.16, for a total value of $593,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,586.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,350 shares of company stock worth $10,961,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 3,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

