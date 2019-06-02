AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,370,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,702,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,147,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,081,000 after acquiring an additional 823,704 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,274,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,916,000 after acquiring an additional 372,219 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 271.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after acquiring an additional 328,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,271. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 4,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $375,212.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,837 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $81.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.14 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AME. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AMETEK to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

