American International Group Inc. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 174,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 44.92 and a quick ratio of 44.92. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.70 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 77.15%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $457,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

