American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Director James E. Evans Sells 2,000 Shares

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Director James E. Evans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $197,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,309 shares in the company, valued at $13,068,159.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

American Financial Group stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. American Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,677,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,533,000 after acquiring an additional 889,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,116,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,716,000 after acquiring an additional 73,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,823,000 after acquiring an additional 256,593 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 8,953.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,456,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,533,000 after acquiring an additional 49,992 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

