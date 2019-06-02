Allianz’s (ALV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALV. Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €222.00 ($258.14) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €222.00 ($258.14) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €218.18 ($253.70).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €198.86 ($231.23) on Friday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a one year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.