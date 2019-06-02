Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALGT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.54.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $140.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $98.18 and a one year high of $156.15.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $451.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.24 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 51,441 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $7,600,407.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,929,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,895,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $249,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,921 shares of company stock worth $16,310,422. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $910,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 177.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 333.4% in the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 4,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

