IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

IDYA stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,688.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alexandria Venture Investments Acquires 50,000 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/alexandria-venture-investments-acquires-50000-shares-of-ideaya-biosciences-idya-stock.html.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.