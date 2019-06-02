Alambic Investment Management L.P. Buys New Position in VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIVUS during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VIVUS by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 50,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VIVUS during the first quarter worth $42,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIVUS during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VIVUS by 217.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 50,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

VVUS stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.13. VIVUS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that VIVUS, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVUS. ValuEngine upgraded VIVUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIVUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 9th.

About VIVUS

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

