AGF Investments Inc. Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 477,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,579,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ecolab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,447,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,640 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.93.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.05 per share, for a total transaction of $171,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,874.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 37,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $6,289,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 166,797 shares of company stock worth $29,119,105 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $184.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $135.77 and a one year high of $186.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AGF Investments Inc. Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/agf-investments-inc-raises-position-in-ecolab-inc-ecl.html.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.