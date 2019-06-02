AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Shares Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 66,738,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,364,000 after buying an additional 505,341 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFLAC stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.83 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,232.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,763 shares of company stock valued at $9,723,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on AFLAC from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.09.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/aflac-incorporated-afl-shares-bought-by-bank-of-hawaii.html.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.