Aeon (AEON) Price Up 83.5% Over Last Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, Aeon has traded up 83.5% against the dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $16.86 million and approximately $60,634.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00012222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.78 or 0.01087496 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007773 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

