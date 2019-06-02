Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,506,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,601,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,801,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $19,228,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,069,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $61.41 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

