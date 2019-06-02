Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,052 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (IBND)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 175,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 100,887 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $34.26.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,052 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (IBND)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/advisors-asset-management-inc-purchases-1052-shares-of-spdr-bloomberg-barclays-international-corporate-bond-etf-ibnd.html.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.