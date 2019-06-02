Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 36.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,988 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 260.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $11,322,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marie A. Chandoha sold 45,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $2,048,692.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 944,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,146,209. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $58.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/advisor-group-inc-grows-stake-in-charles-schwab-co-schw.html.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.