Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Acquires New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,599,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,288,105,000 after purchasing an additional 516,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,751,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,516,567,000 after purchasing an additional 113,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 700,301.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,999,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,010,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,724 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,642,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,290,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,434,435,000 after purchasing an additional 51,724 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,020.00 to $1,975.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,191.89.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,775.07 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $873.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.14, for a total value of $3,622,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,111,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi sold 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,701.56, for a total transaction of $98,690.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,990 shares of company stock worth $24,295,428. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

