Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 59,657 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,657 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 65,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:REZI opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 target price on Resideo Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Michael G. Nefkens purchased 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $100,570.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,467 shares of company stock worth $642,110. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

