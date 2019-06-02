2,900 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Acquired by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,493,000 after purchasing an additional 137,749 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,033,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,850,000 after purchasing an additional 114,407 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 875,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 185,758 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,387,000 after purchasing an additional 93,183 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 502,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,118,000 after purchasing an additional 47,753 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $1,134,165.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,381.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.47, for a total transaction of $216,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,286.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.96.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $215.11 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.60 and a 1 year high of $302.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.23. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

