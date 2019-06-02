$213.18 Million in Sales Expected for Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will report sales of $213.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.97 million to $214.56 million. Omnicell reported sales of $188.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year sales of $891.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $889.57 million to $895.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $968.62 million, with estimates ranging from $934.29 million to $990.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.38. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Craig Hallum cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

In other news, insider Peter J. Kuipers sold 24,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $2,057,600.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,973.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $46,290.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,748.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,568 shares of company stock worth $13,233,495 over the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.6% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMCL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.45. The company had a trading volume of 183,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,164. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

