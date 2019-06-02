1,753 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,643,000 after purchasing an additional 444,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $41,862,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 21.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,080,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,607,000 after purchasing an additional 361,977 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2,928.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 225,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,662,000 after purchasing an additional 218,006 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 609,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,285,000 after purchasing an additional 205,055 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.25. The stock had a trading volume of 628,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,546. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.68%.

In related news, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $2,548,860.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,351.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,240,846.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Buckingham Research set a $115.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “1,753 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/1753-shares-in-landstar-system-inc-lstr-purchased-by-zions-bancorporation-n-a.html.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.