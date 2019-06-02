1,548 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9,888.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,182,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,856 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.20.

ODFL stock opened at $132.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $170.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $990.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 23.87%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

