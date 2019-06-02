$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valvoline Inc (VVV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. Valvoline reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 76.15% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on Valvoline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $23.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In related news, CFO Mary E. Meixelsperger purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $140,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 958.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Valvoline by 48,000.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

