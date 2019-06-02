$0.06 EPS Expected for Entravision Communication (EVC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entravision Communication’s earnings. Entravision Communication reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entravision Communication will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Entravision Communication.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter. Entravision Communication had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 3.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communication in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $307,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 415,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,568.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Entravision Communication by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Entravision Communication by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Entravision Communication by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 199,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Entravision Communication by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 780,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Entravision Communication by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVC traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,759. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $268.21 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.31. Entravision Communication has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $5.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Entravision Communication’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

